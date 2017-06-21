EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2122779" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News team coverage on the eye on the tropics



- Tropical Storm Cindy now appears to be heading towards Sabine Pass, moving northwest at 8 mph. Maximum winds are about 60 mph.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Harris, Galveston, Liberty and Chambers counties.ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog said new computer models have him cautiously optimistic that we may dodge flooding rains, but today is crucial to see how things develop during the day.This does not mean lower chances of rain, just the rain amount, which could be between 1-3". Isolated pockets just east of the Houston area could see as much as 6", however.Near and just west of the center's path, there will be a swath of 4-8". Most models show an explosion of storms on the west side of Cindy tonight, which is typical for landfalling tropical storms to do, especially at night.If you live west of I-45, you may not see any rain as Tropical Storm Cindy moves.Many people are asking when the rains will arrive. Right now, we're looking at a time frame between 6 p.m. today to noon tomorrow.As for winds, expect to see gusty winds associated with Cindy, with more tropical force winds along the coast.Heavy rain and gusty winds for the rest of the area will begin Wednesday night, and last into Thursday morning. Isolated areas could also experience heavy rains from slow moving feeder bands Thursday afternoon. Total storm rainfall totals are expected to reach 4 to 8 inches by Thursday night.On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of Venezuela. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so it could signal an active hurricane season ahead.Not lowering the rain CHANCE, but the rain AMOUNTMore like 1 -3 inchesIsolated pockets of half a foot east of HoustonWest of I-45 may not get a drop of rainWe will stay dry this morning - late afternoon into the evening is when the first rain will reach Chambers and Galveston CountiesThen more throughout the night, into the morningHis time frame is 6pm today - 12pm tomorrowAs for winds - will see some gusty windsMore of the tropical force winds along the coast