Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Depression #4 dumped up to half a foot of rain over Florida, and Meteorologist Travis Herzog says that moisture is heading our way.Tropical development is not expected during the next 5 days across the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic due to unfavorable wind shear and too much Saharan dry air, but we'll keep a close eye on the northern Gulf just in case.Three named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.