Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Atlantic

Watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean, but not a threat to the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tropical Depression Eight forms in the Atlantic near the southeastern Bahamas. It is not expected to impact land directly as it tracks north then northeastward away from the U.S. The main impacts will be increased surf and rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard and Bermuda this week. If it does strengthen into a Tropical Storm, it will be named Gert.

Meanwhile, we are also watching a tropical wave that has emerged off the west coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center gives this tropical wave a 20 percent chance of development over the next 5 days.

