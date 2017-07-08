Tropical Depression #4 dissipates over the Atlantic



CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE













Tropical Depression #4 has dissipated over the central Atlantic however its remnants will bring showers and storms across the northeast Caribbean islands.Computer models indicate it could regenerate next week as the disturbance moves over the Bahamas near the southeast US coast.Meanwhile, no tropical development is expected during the next five days in the Gulf and Caribbean. Next week, we'll be watching a large tropical wave move out of Africa and take a similar path to the wave that developed into Tropical Storm Bret. Computer models are hinting that development will be possible as it cruises west toward the Caribbean.Three named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.