Tropical Depression #4 spins over the Atlantic

Travis Herzog tells you more about the new tropical depression in today's daily tropical weather update (KTRK)

Tropical Depression #4 is spinning through dry air over the central Atlantic.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the small depression is expected to eventually succumb to dry air, and the National Hurricane Center is doubtful it will ever become a tropical storm. If it does get a name, it will be "Don."

Meanwhile, no tropical development is expected during the next five days in the Gulf and Caribbean.

Three named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.

