Tracking three developing tropical disturbances over the Atlantic

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Tuesday, August 15, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hurricane season is heating up as we head toward Septembers historical peak in activity.

Gert is now the second hurricane of the season, but it will continue moving away from the US as it sends large swells toward the eastern seaboard.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we need to monitor three tropical waves for possible development over the next five days. The first wave is cruising for the Caribbean, and the National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance of development. Another wave in the far east Atlantic and one still over Africa have a low chance for development, but those odds will likely increase as they move farther west.

Travis says the wave entering the Caribbean will arrive there this weekend, and if it were to ever threaten the Gulf, it wouldn't be until after the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. In other words, there's plenty of time to watch this one.

