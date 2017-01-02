  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WEATHER

TRACKING THE STORM: Wild winds, hail, tornadoes possible for SE Texas
There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

We are beginning the first Monday of the new year with the potential for strong storms and the possibility of tornadoes.

ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman is tracking a system that could produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes later this morning, between 5 and 6am.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9am for many counties across Texas this morning, including those just north of the Houston area.

Motorists will notice immediately the thick fog which has set in for this morning's commute. A Dense Fog Advisory will is set to expire at 5am for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Waller counties.



Around 5am, Tillman said the storms will begin to stir in the northwest counties, but the biggest threat there may appear in the form of damaging winds.

The areas of greatest concern right now is the area between Conroe to Wharton, in addition to Angleton, Beaumont, Galveston, and Lake Jackson, with the possibility of severe storms for Houston.

Tillman said these storms will happen "really fast, and the atmosphere will rapidly change."

Scattered storms will blow through quickly, however, with the worst of it moving just east of the Houston area by 9am.

