Tracking the possibility of severe storms this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Your ABC13 weather team will be tracking a potent storm system this weekend.

Some much needed rain will be moving into southeast Texas beginning on Saturday. A slow moving cold front has the potential to bring isolated strong to severe storms across our area.

Meanwhile, the worst of this storm will be focused from western north Texas into southeast Kansas.

Windy, warm and humid conditions are also expected. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.
