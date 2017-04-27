WEEKEND WEATHER

Strong storms and warm, sticky weather for the last weekend of April

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mixed bag of weather brings storms and sun for this weekend.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Elita Loresca is tracking a potent storm system for the last weekend of April. Parts of southeast Texas have the potential for strong to severe storms to develop Saturday afternoon and evening as a cool front approaches from the west.

Ahead of this front, windy and warm temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers will linger Sunday morning along with windy conditions. Sunshine will replace some of the clouds by the afternoon as temperatures warm in to the mid to upper 70s.

The first couple of days in May start off quiet with seasonable and comfortable temperatures.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherstormrainheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND WEATHER
Update: Strong storms could disrupt BP MS150
Beautiful weather ahead this weekend
Warmer weekend ahead
Record warm in sight, rain possible for weekend
More weekend weather
WEATHER
Update: Strong storms could disrupt BP MS150
Warm and muggy weather expected for the rest of the week
Watch this spectacular avalanche
What to do if you see a tornado while driving
More Weather
Top Stories
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
2017 NFL Draft: Texans' top 5 choices at No. 25
QB options for the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft
Suspect dead in Delaware trooper murder
Eat out to raise money for AIDS Foundation Houston
15 women competing for title of Ms. Pasadena Senior
Arsonist arrested for setting 2 fires at Trump hotel
Show More
Houston's best kept secret menus
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
Creative cocaine criminals busted at airport
Cop saves suicidal man from jumping
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
More News
Top Video
Suspect dead in Delaware trooper murder
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
Houston's best kept secret menus
More Video