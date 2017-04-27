Meteorologist Elita Loresca is tracking a potent storm system for the last weekend of April. Parts of southeast Texas have the potential for strong to severe storms to develop Saturday afternoon and evening as a cool front approaches from the west.Ahead of this front, windy and warm temperatures are expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.A few showers will linger Sunday morning along with windy conditions. Sunshine will replace some of the clouds by the afternoon as temperatures warm in to the mid to upper 70s.The first couple of days in May start off quiet with seasonable and comfortable temperatures.