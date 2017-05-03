WEATHER

Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today

We're tracking the potential for strong storms this morning in Houston and across southwest Texas. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are two chances of rain in southeast Texas today and both could produce severe thunderstorms.

Scattered storms will develop between 5 a.m. and noon, moving from the south toward the north. Large hail and tornadoes are more likely with these storms.

After a partly sunny afternoon, there's another chance of rain between 6 p.m. and midnight when a line of strong storms moves north to south across the area. These are more likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes could also develop.

The rain and thunderstorms will move east of Houston by Thursday morning. The rest of the week and the upcoming weekend should be mostly sunny and mild.

