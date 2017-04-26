Near-record highs are possible on Wednesday afternoon. The high temperature could reach 90 for the first time this year. Meanwhile, a weak cool front may spark some scattered storms this afternoon, especially north of Houston. This will be the first of two chances of rain in the 7 Day Forecast.A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of southeast Texas through 11 p.m.This front should drop the humidity again for Thursday, but it'll be warm and muggy again for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.More strong storms are possible this weekend as a powerful Pacific storm moves through Texas. Anyone riding in the BP MS150 should pay close attention to the weather forecast.