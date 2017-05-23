

Severe T-Storm Watch issued for most of southeast Texas until 11PM: hail, damaging winds, heavy rain. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/TKJdpKBlSO — Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) May 23, 2017

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Austin, Colorado, Waller, Harris, Fort Bend and Wharton counties until 7:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of southeast Texas until 11 p.m. Tuesday.Additionally, a tornado warning has been issued for Fort Bend and Austin counties until 7:45 p.m.Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a few strong thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging winds. Rainfall will be briefly heavy but no bayou flooding is expected.The sky will dry out and clouds will clear overnight. Wednesday morning will start off refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along with lower humidity.The lower temperatures and humidity won't stick around! Temperatures rebound on Friday with highs near 90. Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend!Another front slides into southeast Texas and stalls Sunday and Monday. Tim says scattered downpours are possible on Memorial Day and some of the rain could be heavy.