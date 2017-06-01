WEATHER

Footage shows 125 mph winds batter elementary school with students inside

EMBED </>More Videos

About 25 students and teachers were inside Courtney Elementary School when a tornado hit. Surveillance footage shows the wild scene outside. (Courtesy: Courtney Elementary School via WFMY)

About 25 young students and teachers were huddled inside a North Carolina elementary school while a tornado ripped through, and footage shows the 125 mph winds battering the building.

Surveillance footage of last Wednesday's storm, as reported by WFMY, shows debris littering the air and a school bus door being forced open by the winds. The gym was totally destroyed.

Courtney Elementary School in Yadkinville, N.C., wrote on Twitter that students and staff were all right. Fifth grader Jack Ploof told WFMY that he considered himself lucky.

"We are really lucky because it could've went another direction," said Ploof. "Anything could've happened."

The school was closed for two days after the storm, and the community came together over the weekend to clean up.

The students' last day of school is Thursday.

More on this story from WFMY.
Related Topics:
weathertornadoschoolsevere weatherchildren
Load Comments
WEATHER
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Heavy storms expected today
ABC13 Hurricane Guide
Helicopter rescues climbers from Colorado mountain
More Weather
Top Stories
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Firefighters return to Tamina after deadly fire
Heavy storms expected today
Dramatic police chase of murder suspect ends in crash
Show More
Mobile home catches fire in NW Houston
K-9 cop helps take down Humble boot camp escapee
Michael Kors to close more than 100 stores
Gulf Freeway project moving to Galveston County
Man tackled after threatening to blow up plane
More News
Top Video
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Dramatic police chase of murder suspect ends in crash
Man tackled after threatening to blow up plane
Michael Kors to close more than 100 stores
More Video