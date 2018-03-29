WEATHER

Tonight's cool front will make for some nice weather through the weekend

(KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another cool front will move through overnight. No rain is expected, just lower humidity levels and slightly cooler temps. We'll have plenty of sunshine into the weekend.

Minor river flooding is ongoing along the West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 59, and the river will crest this evening at a moderate level, putting water into some homes in the Northshore subdivision. Major river flooding is now expected to occur along the Trinity River in Liberty Easter weekend.

Several creeks northwest and northeast of Houston are out of their banks, flooding low-lying roadways.

