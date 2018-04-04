WEATHER

Tips to help you drive in dense fog

EMBED </>More Videos

If you have to drive in dense fog here are some tips to help you reduce the risk. (Accuweather)

The best advice for driving in fog is: Don't. But if you absolutely must drive, here are some tips to help you reduce the risk.

Driving is a visual activity, so driving when visibility is reduced is one of the most dangerous situations you can encounter behind the wheel. And few conditions restrict visibility more than dense fog.

Some tips include using low beam headlamps, using the right edge of the road as a guide and keeping your windows clear. For more safety tips, watch the Accuweather video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherdrivingfog
WEATHER
Strong winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport in SE Houston
Strong thunderstorms rattle Houston area, bring in cool breeze
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
More Weather
Top Stories
Strong winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport in SE Houston
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
'A symbol of hope': MLK Jr.'s lasting impact on Houston
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
More News
Top Video
Strong winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport in SE Houston
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
More Video