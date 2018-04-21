WEATHER

Thunderstorms tonight, sunshine Sunday

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has your Saturday weather update. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Expect a round of mostly non-severe storms overnight. Brief heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues. Just about all of the rain will be east of us by daybreak Sunday.

We have several more days of beautiful spring weather with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons on the way. More storms will be possible toward the end of the week.
