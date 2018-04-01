WEATHER

Thunderstorms return late Tuesday

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at Monday's forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can expect Monday to be a little warmer and more humid than Sunday. There's a slight rain chance at 20%.

Showers return in earnest on Tuesday with thunderstorms becoming more likely by evening. The storms should be gone by Wednesday, but a few overnight could be strong to severe, with the main threat being strong-to-damaging wind gusts.

The West Fork of the San Jacinto River is forecast to fall below flood stage by Monday morning. The Trinity river has made it into major flood territory where it'll stay the entire week.
