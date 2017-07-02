WEATHER

Hot and hazy for the 4th of July weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Casey Curry has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's looking like another hot and hazy day here in Houston. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the sky will still look slightly gray due to an African dusty cloud from the Sahara Desert passing overhead. Travis says that while most of the dust particles are about 10,000 feet off the ground, some can reach our lungs and aggravate allergies and asthma.

Temperatures will max out in the mid 90s with the heat index up to 107. A heat index of 108 or greater would trigger a heat advisory.

Independence Day looks to be mostly dry and hot with heat index values peaking around 105. Rain chances will remain slim to none for the first full week of July, but Travis says a pattern change this weekend will bring back slightly better odds of rain.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hazy Houston skies? Blame Saharan dust this weekend
Crooked waterspout spotted off Florida coast
Tornado causes damage near Tim Heller's hometown
Five tips to avoid heat-related illness this summer
More Weather
Top Stories
Body of missing 13-year-old found in Dallas-area
Teen killed in shooting at Sugar Land house party
Highway signs help couple find missing man from Harris Co.
MLB: Astros pitcher suspended after flunking drug test
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
PHOTOS: Astros rally to defeat Yankees
Man arrested in disappearance of Chinese scholar
Show More
How to protect yourself from sharks at the beach
Tragic accident kills motorcyclist in front of son
Pres. Trump escalates 'Morning Joe' Twitter feud
Elderly man killed in NE Houston house fire identified
Woman survives 18 hours pinned under SUV in rainstorm
More News
Top Video
Feeling blue? Crayola seeks help naming its new crayon
Pres. Trump escalates 'Morning Joe' Twitter feud
MLB: Astros pitcher suspended after flunking drug test
Felons on the run from justice in Montgomery Co.
More Video