It's looking like another hot and hazy day here in Houston. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the sky will still look slightly gray due to an African dusty cloud from the Sahara Desert passing overhead. Travis says that while most of the dust particles are about 10,000 feet off the ground, some can reach our lungs and aggravate allergies and asthma.Temperatures will max out in the mid 90s with the heat index up to 107. A heat index of 108 or greater would trigger a heat advisory.Independence Day looks to be mostly dry and hot with heat index values peaking around 105. Rain chances will remain slim to none for the first full week of July, but Travis says a pattern change this weekend will bring back slightly better odds of rain.