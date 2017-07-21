WEATHER

The Great American Eclipse is only one month away!

EMBED </>More Videos

Great American Solar Eclipse is exactly one month away!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Great American Eclipse is coming, and you have just a month left to prepare.

On Monday, August 21, the sun will cast the moon's shadow over Earth, and it will be visible in full or in part from all of the continental U.S. for the first time since 1918! The path of totality, where the sun appears completely darkened by the moon for a few minutes, is only 70 miles wide, starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says at peak eclipse in Houston, the sun will be 67% covered by the moon. That means it will still be just about as bright as any other day, but if the weather cooperates, you will see a black disk cover over half the sun. Travis says your two options to safely view this eclipse without damaging your eyes are to see it indirectly through a projection onto the ground or to view it through a device with an appropriate solar filter.



Regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes from the damaging sun rays, and NASA says "to date five manufacturers have certified that their eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for such products: American Paper Optics, Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only), Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17."



Join scientists and educators from the Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) at Levy Park and Freeman Library to witness this historical event!

Our ABC13 weather team will keep you informed of the atmospheric conditions expected during the solar eclipse as the date draws near.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipseu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
Pacific is Active, Atlantic Quiet Again
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
More Weather
Top Stories
Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Woman killed in wreck that left truck cab split in half
Teens who taunted man as he drowned will not be charged
City re-opens process to find new recycling company
Houston BBQ joint drafted for Dez Bryant's huge party
Recent HS graduate shot to death in Clute
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
Woman seen walking on 610 North Loop and hitting car
Show More
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Court: Man who isn't father of child still owes payments
Freeway closures for this weekend
Witnesses say suspected shooter played dumb
Coffee with Viagra-like substance recalled
More News
Top Video
Houston BBQ joint drafted for Dez Bryant's huge party
SHARE THIS: Artist adds 'bling' to everyday objects
Witnesses say suspected shooter played dumb
Stroller safety alert: Why ditch the blanket on hot days
More Video