Numerous storms over the Pacific could signal higher activity in the Atlantic this August

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Thursday, July 27, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several storms are spinning across both sides of the Pacific Ocean, and Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this is a sign the tropics may soon awaken again in the Atlantic. A tropical wave near Africa currently has a 30% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days, otherwise it is quiet in the Atlantic basin.

Travis says a pattern change is coming next week that will cut off the flow of dusty air from Africa to Texas, increasing storminess over the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.

Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 23rd! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity from August to October. The next name on the list is "Emily."

