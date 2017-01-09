WEATHER

Thawing out today
The chilly air is leaving, and spring-like temps are moving in

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
We are out of the deep freeze and sprinting toward spring this week. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says as warm, humid Gulf air shoves out the arctic chill we can expect near "normal" temps today with highs in the 60s under a cloudy sky. A few sprinkles and patchy mist are possible as well.

Strong southerly winds will keep tonight's temps hovering around 60, then push Tuesday's highs well into the 70s. Much higher humidity means you'll be sweating again as early as Tuesday. Rain chances will stay at or below 20% through Friday. A messy weather system blows into Texas for marathon weekend. Travis says right now it looks to be very warm, humid, and potentially wet for the race, but there is a small chance cooler air sneaks in behind a stalling arctic front.

