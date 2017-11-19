Thanksgiving week begins with a cool snap

This morning, Houston is waking up to lows in the middle and upper 40s after a cool front passed through town on Saturday afternoon.This afternoon should be significantly cooler with a few high clouds overhead.Next week starts sunny, but clouds return ahead of another cold front. Roads could be wet around southeast Texas for early holiday travelers on Tuesday. The rain should move out Tuesday night giving us dry, sunny, and chilly weather for Wednesday.As the ABC13 Weather Team has been forecasting all week, Thanksgiving Day should start cool but warm up nicely during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.