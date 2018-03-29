  • LIVE VIDEO SkyEye 13 view after storms slam Houston
Texas A&M student on bike braves knee-deep water to give class presentation

Ben Garcia became the face of the flood on the Texas A&M University campus Wednesday after he was caught by multiple cameras riding his bike through knee-deep water just to get to class.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
While some students at Texas A&M University were caught completely off guard by Wednesday's storms, sophomore Ben Garcia says he knew rain was on its way.

What Garcia didn't know was a river would suddenly form in the middle of campus on the same day of a big class presentation.

Armed with a bike and a rain jacket, Garcia managed to pedal through the floodwaters and make it to class.

He also has become the face of the storm that hit College Station, appearing determined to make it across campus on photos and videos posted to social media.

Sophomore Ben Garcia got soaked by the storms that hit College Station on the same day he was due to give a major class presentation.



The sophomore even shot some video of his own, showing the wake left by his bike.

Garcia says he arrived to class, his t-shirt and shorts soaked, only to find his peers dressed in full suits and ties.

Perhaps his professor will give him some extra credit for his tenacity.
texas a&m university college station
