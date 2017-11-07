Temperatures are falling right now!

A strong cold front is pushing across southeast Texas tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be in the upper 50s by early Wednesday morning, significantly colder than they have been lately but closer to normal for this time of year.It won't be warming up on Wednesday. Tim says north winds will blow more cold air into Houston all day keeping temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s all day. The sky will be cloudy all day with periods of light rain.This seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.