WEATHER

Teen trapped in car under power line for hours stays put as crews rescue him

EMBED </>More Videos

An Ohio teenager knew exactly what you're supposed to do if you encounter downed wires after severe weather. (WSYX)

GROVE CITY, Ohio --
One teenager did the right thing when a power line fell on his car.

The Ohio teen stayed put for hours after severe weather brought down a pole on his car, WSYX reports. The teen told the station he saw the poles coming down and tried to swerve but couldn't get out of the way.

You should always wait for a power crew to handle downed wires, AccuWeather advises.

In this case, no one who was trapped got hurt. The teen, who was one of several people who got trapped by the downed poles, said he knew what to do thanks to his dad.

"My dad's an electrician and he's taught me a couple things about electricity," he said. "I knew that if I got out of that car. there's a pretty high chance, if I touched something, I wasn't going to end up too well."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpower outagesevere weatheru.s. & world
WEATHER
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Strong thunderstorms rattle Houston area, bring cool breeze
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
More Weather
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Houston man accused of forcing at least 10 women into prostitution
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Show More
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Where to see spring's best wildflowers in Houston and beyond
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
More News