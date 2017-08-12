WEATHER

TAKE CAUTION: Heat Advisory in Houston until 7 p.m.

EMBED </>More Videos

Extreme heat for Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dangerous combination of heat and humidity settles into Houston for the weekend. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Texas from noon until 7 pm today. High temps will push into the mid and upper 90s. The high humidity will make it feel like 103-110 both Saturday and Sunday.

Some kids head back to school next week. There's a small chance of an isolated shower early in the week, but the rain chances are minimal.
Check the temperature in your neighborhood. Download the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean
Witches prep for solar eclipse with celebration and ritual
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Watch the Perseids meteor shower
More Weather
Top Stories
Driver plows vehicle into crowd at white nationalist rally
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
Incredible mansion hits market in Memorial area
What to do this weekend in Houston
Show More
Impatient dog honks car horn at owner
Take a southern cuisine tour of Brennan's of Houston
Hikers film terrifying encounter with mountain lion
Yoga & Hops: A perfect pairing
Longtime voice of Aggies athletics Dave South retiring
More News
Top Video
Hikers film terrifying encounter with mountain lion
Lifeguard honored for 50 years on the job
Impatient dog honks car horn at owner
Heart screenings for student athletes happening now
More Video