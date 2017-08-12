TAKE CAUTION: Heat Advisory in Houston until 7 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A dangerous combination of heat and humidity settles into Houston for the weekend. A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Texas from noon until 7 pm today. High temps will push into the mid and upper 90s. The high humidity will make it feel like 103-110 both Saturday and Sunday.
Some kids head back to school next week. There's a small chance of an isolated shower early in the week, but the rain chances are minimal.
