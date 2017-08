CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE













Franklin made landfall in Mexico early Thursday as the as season's first hurricane.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says some of the moisture swirling around the northern fringe of Franklin will impact south Texas, but aside from some 4-7 foot swells along our coast, impacts in southeast Texas will be near zero.There are a couple of Atlantic disturbance that could develop over the next 5 days, but neither are threats to the Gulf.