One more hot day in Houston before a big cool down tonight

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

One more warm day before a cold front arrives tonight
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From one extreme to another: Sweating to sweaters. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there is a big weather change blowing into Houston tonight.

Patchy fog is possible for the morning drive with temps again starting in the mild 70s. High temperatures this afternoon will be peak in the mid 80s, just shy of record highs, but a cool change blows in this evening.

Travis says the cold front will arrive after sunset with a few showers this evening. Temperatures will fall throughout the night with gusty north winds pushing the mercury into the upper 50s by sunrise Wednesday. Thick clouds and a scattered showers will keep temps from warming out of the 60s Wednesday. Travis says the majority of the rain will blow into Houston Wednesday evening and linger into the early morning hours of Thursday, so expect wet streets for Thursday morning's commute.

This seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

