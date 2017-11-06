Sweating now. Sweaters later this week.

From one extreme to another. From sweating to sweaters. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says there are some big changes coming in the weather this week.It'll still be warm and muggy overnight with temperatures only dropping into the low 70s. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 80s again. But this should be the last really warm day this week.Tim says a cold front will push through Houston on Wednesday with a few showers. Temperatures will fall throughout the day with gusty north winds and scattered light rain showers. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by Thursday morning, into the upper 40s by Friday morning.This seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.