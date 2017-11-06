WEATHER

Sweating now. Sweaters later this week.

EMBED </>More Videos

It feels like September now, but a cold front arrives Wednesday! (KTRK)

One more warm day before the cold front arrives
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From one extreme to another. From sweating to sweaters. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says there are some big changes coming in the weather this week.

It'll still be warm and muggy overnight with temperatures only dropping into the low 70s. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 80s again. But this should be the last really warm day this week.

Tim says a cold front will push through Houston on Wednesday with a few showers. Temperatures will fall throughout the day with gusty north winds and scattered light rain showers. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by Thursday morning, into the upper 40s by Friday morning.

This seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade today
First weekend of Nov. will be warm, humid
Record lows smashed over the weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
Clara Harris granted parole after running over husband
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Man found guilty of murdering 2 UT students
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Man accused of shooting deputy appears in court
Astros coach recovering from emergency surgery
Katy Fwy turns into impromptu commuter car wash
Show More
Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
Verlander and Upton share first wedding photo
'American Idol' premiere date announced
Worker with blender sparks blast at vodka distillery
More News
Top Video
Clara Harris granted parole after running over husband
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again
Vin Scully: 'I will never watch another NFL game'
More Video