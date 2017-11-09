WEATHER

Sunshine returns this afternoon

Sunshine returns this afternoon, but it'll still be cool
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Low clouds are gradually breaking apart, giving way to sunshine this afternoon. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says any linger puddles leftover from last night's rains will shrink in size as the sun comes out and the dry north breeze persists around 10 mph.

With the sun poking out, temps will warm out the 50s into the mid 60s.

With a clear sky and lighter winds tonight, Travis expects most neighborhoods to dip into the upper 40s by sunrise Friday.

Our seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Travis says there's a slight chance you'll cross paths with a shower on Sunday as a weak front stalls out near Houston.

