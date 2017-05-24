

Severe T-Storm Watch issued for most of southeast Texas until 11PM: hail, damaging winds, heavy rain. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/TKJdpKBlSO — Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) May 23, 2017

The front that brought severe storms to our area last night has pushed east. The sky has cleared and temperatures have dropped.Wednesday morning will start off refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along with lower humidity.The lower temperatures and humidity won't stick around! Temperatures rebound on Friday with highs near 90. Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend!Another front slides into southeast Texas and stalls Sunday and Monday. Scattered downpours are possible on Memorial Day and some of the rain could be heavy.