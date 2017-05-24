WEATHER

Storms move out, beautiful weather settles in for Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The front that brought severe storms to our area last night has pushed east. The sky has cleared and temperatures have dropped.

Wednesday morning will start off refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s along with lower humidity.




The lower temperatures and humidity won't stick around! Temperatures rebound on Friday with highs near 90. Summer-like conditions return just in time for the weekend!

Another front slides into southeast Texas and stalls Sunday and Monday. Scattered downpours are possible on Memorial Day and some of the rain could be heavy.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

