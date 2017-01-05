Frigid weather is moving into the Houston area with two nights with lows below freezing."There is the slight possibility of a few ice pellets, a little sleet as the system moves through," said ABC13 chief meteorologist Tim Heller.Temperatures will continue to fall through the day Friday, then skies will clear, but temperatures will remain cold, Heller said.Friday's forecasted high is 37.Tailgating for the Texans playoff game Saturday will be very cold with a morning low of 29. Sunday morning is expected to be as cold or colder.By next weekend, temperatures warm back up, with a forecasted high of 78 for Thursday.