Scattered showers possible around Houston on Tuesday

Warm and muggy weather coming Tuesday, with a chance of showers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain coming this week should wash some of the pollen out of the air (and off your car!) But Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain could come with severe weather.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. 1-3" of rain will fall in most areas with over 4" in some spots.


The sky should clear late Thursday leaving sunshine, mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
