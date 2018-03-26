Storms moving into southeast Texas later this week could be severe: slight risk of hail and damaging winds, heavy rain with minor street flooding. Storms will clear out of #Houston late Thursday leaving beautiful weather for Easter weekend. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/5SIZweNR0n — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) March 26, 2018

Rain coming this week should wash some of the pollen out of the air (and off your car!) But Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain could come with severe weather.Scattered showers are possible Tuesday.Thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. 1-3" of rain will fall in most areas with over 4" in some spots.The sky should clear late Thursday leaving sunshine, mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.