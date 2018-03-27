WEATHER

Warm and windy today. Storms return Wednesday.

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains the potential severe weather threat headed our way Wednesday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain coming this week should wash some of the pollen out of the air (and off your car!), but the rain could come with severe weather.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says only stray showers are possible today as humid Gulf air rushes in to meet the storm system in west Texas.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain become likely Wednesday afternoon thru Thursday morning. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. 1-3" of rain will fall in most areas with over 4" in some spots. Travis says street flooding will be our biggest threat with this weather system.

The sky should clear Thursday afternoon leaving sunshine, mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
