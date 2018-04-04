WEATHER

Strong storms leave behind damage, cooler temps

Meteorlogist Travis Herzog explains that Wednesday will be sunny after a rough night of storms. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Strong, loud thunderstorms blew thru Houston overnight, and now Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we get to enjoy cooler temps, low humidity, and a sunny Wednesday.

There could still be a few puddles on the road from the overnight rain, but sunshine should dry things up very quickly.

Travis says you'll probably want a light jacket again tonight as temps dip into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise Thursday.

The next chance of rain will be Friday and early Saturday as another front blows in. Travis says the line of storms arriving early Saturday could produce more severe weather, but once the storms clear, the rest of the weekend should remain rain-free.

The Trinity River remains in major flood stage but is expected to drop below major flood stage by Thursday.

