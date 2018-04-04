WEATHER

Strong thunderstorms rattle Houston area, bring in cool breeze

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorlogist Travis Herzog explains that Wednesday will be sunny after a rough night of storms. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Strong, loud thunderstorms blew through Houston overnight, and now Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we get to enjoy cooler temperatures, low humidity, and a sunny Wednesday.

There could still be a few puddles on the road from the overnight rain, but sunshine should dry things up very quickly.

Travis says you'll probably want a light jacket again tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise Thursday.

The next chance of rain will be Friday and early Saturday as another front blows in. Travis says the line of storms arriving early Saturday could produce more severe weather, but once the storms clear, the rest of the weekend should remain rain-free.

The Trinity River remains in major flood stage but is expected to drop below major flood stage by Thursday.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Tips to help you drive in dense fog
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
More Weather
Top Stories
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
Show More
#TimmyStrong: Teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash
This suspect sketch is real - believe it or not
Baby found alone hours after car was stolen with him inside
Boy rescued from sewer recalls 12-hour ordeal
'Bittersweet': Fans react to last episode of 'Fixer Upper'
More News
Top Video
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
Baby found alone hours after car was stolen with him inside
Boy rescued from sewer recalls 12-hour ordeal
#TimmyStrong: Teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash
More Video