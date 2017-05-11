ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says some strong storms could pop up this afternoon, but the rain chances will fizzle towards the evening.A jet stream disturbance crossing overhead today will bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to southeast Texas.If you live northwest of Houston, you have the greatest chance of seeing strong storms develop. These storms could even produce hail and high winds.Tomorrow morning, we're expecting more scattered showers that could develop ahead of a cool front.If you have plans for Mother's Day, Travis says you can expect lower temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees and a mostly sunny day with lower humidity.