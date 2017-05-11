WEATHER

Strong storms with hail possible in Houston this afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

There are chances of scattered storms later this afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog says some strong storms could pop up this afternoon, but the rain chances will fizzle towards the evening.

A jet stream disturbance crossing overhead today will bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to southeast Texas.

If you live northwest of Houston, you have the greatest chance of seeing strong storms develop. These storms could even produce hail and high winds.

Tomorrow morning, we're expecting more scattered showers that could develop ahead of a cool front.

If you have plans for Mother's Day, Travis says you can expect lower temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees and a mostly sunny day with lower humidity.
Keep up with the forecast using the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Scattered showers and isolated strong storms today
Resident captures footage of funnel cloud in New Mexico
First named storm of the season in eastern Pacific Ocean
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
More Weather
Top Stories
Baytown officers charged for 'recklessly' euthanizing dogs
3 people hurt in apartment shooting in Missouri City
Montgomery Co. courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Look familiar? Women accused of robbing 5 banks in area
Show More
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Foti Kallergis transforms into Superman for Comicpalooza
ABC13 anchors share text messages from mom
$1 beer and sodas before Rockets game
Snake hunter cashes in by capturing 16-foot python
More News
Top Video
$1 beer and sodas before Rockets game
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Hero bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus
More Video