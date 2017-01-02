  • BREAKING NEWS STREET CAM: Storms bring slick streets to Houston
WEATHER

Strong storms this morning
EMBED </>More News Videos

We're expecting a potentially messy weather day this morning in the Houston area and throughout southeast Texas.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Scattered, strong storms are likely this morning before 10am. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible. The storms will be fast movers so flooding won't be a big concern. By lunchtime, the storms will be east of us and it'll turn breezy. Expect the sun giving us high temps near 80 degrees.

A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the middle of the week as arctic air spills back into the country.
