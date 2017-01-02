Strong storms this morning

Scattered, strong storms are likely this morning before 10am. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible. The storms will be fast movers so flooding won't be a big concern. By lunchtime, the storms will be east of us and it'll turn breezy. Expect the sun giving us high temps near 80 degrees.A more significant cool down should reach Houston by the middle of the week as arctic air spills back into the country.