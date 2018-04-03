Strong storms rumble into Houston this evening

Hailstorms with high winds could sweep into Houston this evening. If you're going to the @astros game, you might get caught up in these on the way home.



Stay weather aware: https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/K5vN2ZWJRi — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) April 3, 2018

A few hailstorms with high winds are possible late today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it will be a fairly quiet weather day until a cool front sweeps in this evening.Strong thunderstorms are possible as the cool front moves across Houston, which could complicate the drive home for those going to tonight's Astros and Rockets games.The storms should be gone by Wednesday but streets could still be wet from overnight rainfall.The next chance of rain will be Friday and Saturday.The Trinity River remains in major flood stage but is expected to drop below major flood stage by Thursday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.