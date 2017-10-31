Strong storms possible around Houston early Wednesday

Scattered showers could become more numerous and stronger overnight into early Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says rain could be heavy enough to cause some minor street flooding for the morning rush on Wednesday. A few storms could also produce damaging winds.The warm and humid weather moves back in Thursday with near record high temperatures in the middle 80s. It could be even warmer this weekend!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.