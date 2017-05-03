  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WEATHER

Strong storms moving into southeast Texas

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Strong to severe storms are moving into southeast Texas, especially east of Houston and into Louisiana.

A line of strong storms is moving north to south across the area. These are more likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes could also develop.

The rain and thunderstorms will move east of Houston by Thursday morning. The rest of the week and the upcoming weekend should be mostly sunny and mild.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.

