SEVERE WEATHER

Strong storms could bring hail, tornadoes this weekend

Meteorologist Casey Curry has the latest forecast for this weekend, which could bring severe weather in some areas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for some periods of stormy weather this weekend. Scattered, severe storms are possible during the day on Saturday.

More widespread strong to severe storms are likely to develop overnight Saturday into Sunday. Damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible with the strongest storms. The storms are expected to be relatively quick moving, so flooding is not a major concern.

Look for a few lingering showers on Sunday morning, then skies clear out by the afternoon. Strong northwest winds will blow cooler, drier air back into Houston.



Related Topics:
weathersevere weathertornadohailwindweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
