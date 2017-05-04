Strong storms and heavy winds topple trees in Houston

While we may have dodged a bullet with flooding in Houston, there was still some severe weather damage overnight.A blast of strong storms, heavy winds, and lightning blew through town, and lots of you took notice.In Spring Branch, the windy conditions brought down some trees on top of cars.ABC13 meteorologist Tim Heller said there were lots of wet streets across southeast Texas, but no reports of high water in the Houston area.You can stay weather aware by downloading thefrom your phone's app store.