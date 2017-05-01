Stormy weather likely Wednesday

Get ready for what could be a stormy day on Wednesday.A series of upper level disturbances coupled with a cold front will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Southeast Texas beginning late Tuesday night or very early Wednesday morning and again late Wednesday afternoon and evening.The first round will likely occur Wednesday morning. The second round is expected Wednesday afternoon & evening. Large hail, damaging winds, torrential rain and even isolated tornadoes are possible on Wednesday.The rest of today and tomorrow will be warm and uneventful. The one wrinkle today is the unhealthy levels of ozone this afternoon. A Pollution Watch is in effect today.Temperatures will warm even more Tuesday as the Gulf breeze strengthens. After Wednesday's stormy weather, we'll have beautiful weather thru the weekend!