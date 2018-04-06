Storms tonight, and a huge temp drop Saturday

  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: SkyEye13 over fire at TPC Group
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A strong cold front will sweep through the area late tonight. A line of storms, a couple of which may be strong, will move through between midnight and 6am. Damaging wind will be the main threat.

Clouds and a few showers will stick around during the day on Saturday. Strong northerly winds gusting to more than 30 mph will drop our temps from the upper 60s in the morning, to the upper 40s during the evening. After a cold start to your Sunday, expect a beautiful day.
