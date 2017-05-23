EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2029140" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe storms overturned 18-wheelers in Sealy.

Portions of Austin County were ravaged as severe weather moved through southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon.According to the Sealy police chief, I-10 is shut down in both directions in Sealy as crews work to remove power lines and overturned trucks from the freeway. Traffic in the area is snarled.All Sealy ISD schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday as cleanup efforts continue, according to the district's Facebook page.Power poles were snapped in half by what authorities believe may have been a tornado touching down at Highway 36 and FM 3013, and a roof was blown off of a building in downtown Sealy.Near the intersection of FM 3013 and FM 3538, the mangled remnants of a small building sat devastated by the storm.At the Walmart on 300 Meyer N. Meyer St., heavy winds tossed around large trucks, turning them onto their sides and pushing them into neighboring vehicles.Unspecified damage was also reported at Sealy High School at 2372 Championship Drive.Meanwhile, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for most of southeast Texas until 11 p.m. Tuesday.Video from Rosenberg shows golf ball-sized hail and rain falling in sheets. The National Weather Service measured 60-70 mile per hour gusts across Fort Bend County. Fort Bend sheriff's deputies are investigating unconfirmed reports of a tornado touching down in Simonton.In the Sienna Plantation subdivisions of Missouri City, residents experienced heavy rain.George Bush Intercontinental Airport was placed under a ground stop for less than 30 minutes, and flights are experiencing delays averaging 45 minutes. Hobby Airport was minimally impacted, according to an Houston Airport System spokesperson.