Dodging scattered downpours this weekend

Storms are going to last into the weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered storms could bring downpours in areas, possibly even including small funnel clouds, but damaging winds are not considered likely.

Our active weather pattern continues into the weekend as tropical rains blow in from the Gulf.

Street flooding will be possible as the rainfall totals add up. Some of the downpours will be capable of dumping a quick inch of rain in as little as 15 minutes.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

