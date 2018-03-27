Rain coming this week should wash some of the pollen out of the air (and off your car!) but the rain could come with severe weather.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says only stray showers are possible today as humid Gulf air rushes in to meet the storm system in west Texas.Thunderstorms with heavy rain become likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. As much as 1-3" of rain will fall in most areas with more than 4" in some spots. Travis says street flooding will be our biggest threat with this weather system.The sky should clear Thursday afternoon leaving sunshine, mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.