Storms Friday could be severe if they 'bust the cap'

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeast Texas on Friday and some of the storms could be severe if they "bust the cap."ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that's a real meteorological term. It refers to a layer of warm, dry air aloft at about 10,000'.When warm, moist air rises from the ground and runs into warm air aloft, it stops rising and the clouds don't get thick enough to produce thunderstorms.But, if a thunderstorm is able to "bust the cap" and rise above the warm layer, it would likely become a severe storm with large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado.The cap should keep most storms from developing around Houston on Friday afternoon. But we might not be so lucky Friday night. That's when a cool front is expected to slide across southeast Texas.The heavy, cool air sliding underneath the warm air can force developing storms to "bust the cap." In addition to heavy rain, these storms could also produce damaging winds.