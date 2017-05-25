WEATHER

Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer-like conditions return to Houston just in time for the long holiday weekend. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will be in the low 90s Friday and Saturday. But the high humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to the low 100s.

Your holiday weekend outdoor plans could be in jeopardy Sunday and Monday. A cool front will stall across the Houston area, producing scattered downpours, especially on Memorial Day.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

